AJKLTF to recommend suggestions to MHRD on new Education Policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: A general meeting of State Executive Committee of All Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Teachers Federation, under the aegis of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh was held here under the chairmanship of State president Dev Raj Thakur.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss in detail the draft of new Education Policy made public by the Ministry of Human Resource Development New Delhi for inviting suggestions of the stakeholders/general public. It was suggested in the meeting that there is urgent need to study in detail the draft of new Education Policy and note its limitations and suggest measures to overcome these limitations.

The Federation also appealed all the stakeholders and educationists to come forward , study the draft and recommend their valueable suggestions to the MHRD timely so that these may be incorporated in the new Education Policy .

AJKLTF formed a review committee under the chairmanship of Dev Raj Thakur while Rattan Sharma will be secretary and all the State body members and all the district presidents and secretaries will be members of this committee. All members of different districts were requested to study the draft in-depth , also involve the eminent educationists , social and national thinkers and to note its shortcomings and suggest measures to overcome these shortcomings . All the members were asked to submit their suggestions to the State level committee before 17th of June 2019 and the State level review committee shall meet again between 18 to 22 June to discuss about the shortcomings and limitations suggested by the members . The Committee will submit its final recommendations to the MHRD before 30 June 2019.

It was also decided to hold district level conferences to have active participation of educationists intelligentsia and these conferences would be presided over by the state level representative of the Federation.

The meeting of AJKLTF was attended by Rattan Sharma , Shiv Dev Singh, Neeraj Sharma, Radha Krishan, Gurdeep Singh, Zorawar Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Raj Kumar, Dr Khem Raj, Parkash Chand and others .