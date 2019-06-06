OROP among demands raised by retired cops

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Retired cops raised their demands in a meeting chaired by Om Prakash Sharma, District President of Retired Police Personnel of Rajouri.

These demands included One Rank One Pension (OROP) to the retired police personnel, 15 per cent reservation for the wards of police personnel in recruitments, free medical facilities to the retired police personnel and their family members and pay anomalies of Head Constables should be removed.

Other demands included provision of Rs 50,000 to the next of kins of the retired cops at the time of their death for performing last rites, an amount of Rs 1 lakh be provided to the retired police personnel at the time of marriage of their daughters and enhancement of medical allowance to Rs 3000 per month for retired cops.

All the retired police personnel present in the meeting stressed that these demands should be brought into the notice of DGP and the Government for adhering on priority basis.