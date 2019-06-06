HC suspends sentence of ex-VC, Registrar SKUAST-J

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: High Court today suspended sentence and granted bail to Dr Nagendra Sharma , the then Vice Chancellor and Ashok Kumar Koul, the then Registrar SKUAST- Jammu, who were convicted by the Special Judge Anticorruption Jammu in alleged appointments scam.

After hearing Senior Advocate PN Raina with Advocate JA Hamal appearing for the petitioners, Justice Tashi Rabstan suspended the conviction and sentence of the appellant till further orders with the direction to the appellants to furnish personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Registrar Judicial.