AJHLA expresses concern over plight of Jammu hoteliers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association (AJHLA) chairman, Inderjeet Khajuria expressed serious concern over the plight of hoteliers of Jammu who are leading a miserable life due to zero business as Government is not paying required attention towards the tourism sector of Jammu region. In Jammu, the hoteliers are closing their units due to huge expenditure but poor income.

Pawan Gupta, president of the association lauded the decision of Government to hold Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra this year for 52 days instead of 40-45 days. For the smooth conduct of yatra, two parameters, security of the pilgrims and longevity of natural Ice Lingam are of great importance. So far as the security of pilgrims is concerned, Government is leaving no stone unturned to deploy requisite security force and is making full utilization of modern techniques such as drone surveillance, RFID, other latest electronic gadgets, etc. and this action of Government is really praiseworthy but due to lack of appropriate steps by the Government on the second front of longevity of natural Ice Lingam, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra almost stops after 15 to 20 days and would not going to be held for full 52 days in great hustle and bustle manner.

The Association is of the view that this Holy Yatra in future can be held not for 52 days but more than 100 days if the Government takes an initiative to protect the natural Ice Lingam from melting. This can be done by making use of curtain raiser or glass slab, thereby, maintaining temperature near natural Ice Lingam.

He further added that Tourism Industry in Jammu is already on ventilator since the extension of train service from Jammu to Katra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji pilgrims are going directly to Katra bye- passing Jammu and last year only 30 to 35 % Shri Amarnath devotees had gone to Amarnath by passing through Jammu and very shortly, Kashmir is going to get connected directly with rest of India. The clouds of business adversity are hovering over Jammu Tourism Industry.

The Association appealed the Government to come forward to the rescue of Jammu Tourism Industry by taking necessary measures to develop Jammu as an independent tourist destination.

Other members- M L Sharma, Anil Khajuria, Pritam Sharma, H S Manhas, Baldev Raj, Sunil Suri, Swarn Singh and Varun Gupta were also present in the meeting.