Ajay Jaswal of Apeksha Films & Music evokes musical frenzy of 80s in new song

MUMBAI: Ajay Jaswal of Apeksha Films & Music evoked the evergreen musical magical frenzy of 1980s in the new song “Suno Apne Dil Ki”, sung by legendary Kumar Sanu.

The lyrics and music is by legendary DJ Sheizwood.

In these challenging times, evergreen music of the 80’s is like the medicine of the mind & Apeksha Films and Music created euphoria with a new lively romantic song “Suno Apne Dil Ki”, composed by DJ Sheizwood and sung by Kumar Sanu. (AGENCIES)