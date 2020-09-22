Domestic violence during COVID – 19 Pandemic

Asiya Wani

The year 2020 will be remembered differently in the human history. While most of us will remember it for disastrous COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted the normal life of almost every human being but unfortunately some among the feminine gender who suffered from the brutalities of strong gender will remember it as a year of extreme violence. Though some people are of the opinion that despite being so unfair, covid-19 pandemic has some positive impacts on us like it has reduced environmental pollution, it has made the family relationships strong which had become weak as every one among us was busy with worldly affairs; but this pandemic has undoubtedly given rise to the lousy evil of domestic violence. Women folk has suffered to much from the evil of domestic violence during the pandemic of covid -19.

The main slogan used to combat the battle of COVID -19 pandemic is ” stay home, stay safe “, but for many women staying at home means nothing as safe as the slogan speaks about. The loss of security in the world is only a reflection of the loss of security in the house. I believe that a lot of what we see outside is really a reflection of what’s happening inside.

An incident of mid April :

It was 2 :30 am when Daniel Jimenez was awoken by his neighbour’s screams when he went outside his home in the Los Pajarillos neighbourhood of Valladolid in north – west Spain, he saw a woman hanging from a third – storey window. Another neighbour rushed out with mattresses to help break her fall but he was too late. She fell to her death. So is this universal slogan “stay home, stay safe ” also equally helpful to women . As on one end we are concerned about women’s health and asking them to stay at home. But some of the monster men who beat them, abuse them physically and sexually and in some extreme cases death of the women is also reported. The words mostly used during COVID – 19 pandemic like “self isolation” ” stay at home ” ” practice social distancing” and “recession ” are all to be terrifying to many women who are living with intimate partner violence (IPV). The lives of these women are often filled with fear and danger under normal circumstances, but during these global pandemic condition s, the lives of these very often ” invisible victims ” are at an increase for more violence and even murder.

Statistical data and some reported incidents :

* In Delhi, a social worker got a call from a woman saying she was in terrible pain after being beaten up by her in – laws and asked to leave her marital home. When the social worker took her for a medical check up, she found that the abuse had resulted in broken bones. About 32 complaints were received per 1 million women in Delhi, the highest compliment rate.

* In U. P which is one of the worst state for violence against women in the country, the police has launched a new domestic violence helpline as cases surge during the COVID – 19 lockdown. U. P recorded 600 complaints, the highest among all states.

* In Hubei, the origin of the deadly outbreak, domestic violence reports to police have tripled during the lockdown. As countries around the world quarantine their citizens, domestic abuse cases are rising. The working class people are sitting idle at home. They have more time to find mistake in their partners in their day to day activities.

* According to the National commission for women chairperson Rekha Sharma , ” The number has increased. Men are frustrated sitting at home and are taking out that frustration on women. This trend is especially seen in Punjab from where we have received may such complaints”.

Unfortunately, the realities of COVID -19 and it’s restrictions have indeed caused a perfect storm for women experiencing IPV.

* The UK has reported femicide rates higher than they have been in the past 11 years, double the average for a 21 day period.

* Mexico has reported an 8 % increase in femicides with nearly 1,000 women murdered in the first three months of the year. These data clearly indicate an escalation of more severe forms of violence, likely leading to an increase in the number of IPV – related traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) .

* In 2020 between March 25 and May 31, 1,477 complaints of domestic violence were made by women. This 68 – day period recorded more complaints than those received between March and May in the previous 10 years.

A lesson to learn:

The Arabic and Hebrew word for ” womb ” is ‘rahm’ and is derived from the word mercy (rahma) . Womb is also an expression of the creative power of God in women. In degrading women, we degrade the highest qualities of our human nature, in elevating her, we elevate our highest nature. When her natural virtues: compassion, kindness, caring , selflessness, and love predominate in man, Man are able to overcome their natural vices and realise their humanity fully. When, however those virtues are absent, man descend to the lowest of the low and are worse than beasts. In unveiling the outward beauty of a woman, we become veiled from her inner beauty.

It is the foremost duty of both common masses and Government authorities to curb the menace of domestic violence at an earliest. Educating people especially younger generation about domestic violence by inviting speakers from local religious organisations, women social activists, NGOs and other social groups, Schools and other educational institutes should address these issues. A woman while facing violence should identify safest place to safeguard herself. If safe shelter is not available she should call for help by dealing local women helpline number. Government should frame strict and harsh laws and polices to curb the menace of domestic violence.

( The author is M. Ed student at ClusterUniversity Jammu.)

