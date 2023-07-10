Air Commodore Rawat takes over as AOC Air Force Station Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat, Vayu Sena Medal (VSM) today took over as Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Air Force Station, Jammu.

He was handed over the command of the Air Force Station Jammu by Air Commodore Gurjot Singh Bhullar, Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), in an impressive handing over parade on July 10, 2023.

In his speech, the outgoing AOC of Air Force Station Jammu, who took over the command in November 2021, complimented the air warriors for their consistent efforts, which, according to him, have added to the rich heritage of Air Force Station Jammu.

Bhullar took over the command during challenging times, including the aftermath of the drone attack at the air base and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, he played a crucial role in strengthening the base’s security and successfully addressing threats to nearby bases.

Under his leadership, the Air Force station has excelled in various areas. The state-of-the-art Air Force School, which provides education to children from all walks of life in Jammu, was inaugurated and awarded as the best Atal tinkering Lab in the J&K region.

The runway has also been extended to 8000 ft, facilitating larger and more flights to the city of temples.

Air Commodore Bhullar’s tenure included providing aid during various disaster management operations, facilitating Operation Sadbhavana for the people of Ladakh, and re-establishing fighter operations at the base after five decades, which has strategically strengthened the Indian Air Force.

He also paid homage to the late Flt Lt Advitiva Bal and Late Fg Offr Vaibhay Bhagwat Shaurya Chakra, natives of the region, by dedicating state-of-the-art conference rooms in their names. After completing one year and eight months of successful command at Jammu, Air Commodore Bhullar will now proceed for a prestigious course.

Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat Vayu Sena Medal, a highly experienced helicopter pilot, will take over as the new commander of Air Force Station Jammu.

Currently serving as the Chief Instructor at the prestigious College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, he has previously held important appointments such as Station Commander in Mumbai, in charge of helicopter operations at the South Western Command, and in the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection.