Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Murmu

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (UNI)
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (UNI)

NEW DELHI, July 10:
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The meeting comes amid a buzz over a possible reshuffle of the Union council of ministers.
“Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President’s office tweeted along with a picture of the meeting. (PTI)