Army pays tribute to porters of Kargil War

Excelsior Correspondent

BIAMAH, July 10: Indian Army organized a special event and paid heartfelt tribute to unsung heroes who supported the soldiers in their courageous efforts during Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan in the year 1999.

The war showcased indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of Indian Army.

In a handout the Army stated that amidst treacherous terrains and extreme weather conditions, a group of exceptional individuals, the porters, emerged as lifeline of troops.

These selfless men and women, hailing from the local communities of Kargil, risked their lives to transport essential supplies, ammunition and equipments to the frontline, demonstrating unmatched resilience and unwavering support to troops. Click here to watch video

The event commenced with welcome address followed by cultural performances by local dance groups including the Aryan dance and a dazzling performance by the Army Jazz Band and subsequently porters of Kargil War were felicitated and the villagers shared their experience of the past.

The event concluded with vote of thanks and it drew diverse audience including army officers, Sarpanches, villagers and their families from local villages and school students.