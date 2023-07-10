28th Billiards & Snooker C’ship gaining momentum

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The 28th Jammu District Billiards and Snooker Championship which was conducted after the gap of four years at Billiards Hall M.A Stadium, Jammu has started picking momentum.

The Billiards and Snooker Association of Jammu and Kashmir, General Secretary, Kuldeep Sharma (Choudhary) said, “We have conducted this championship after the gap of four years owing to Covid-19 pandemic. The new association team which was elected in January, 2023 has taken the task to revive this game again in Jammu and due to their tireless efforts the new snooker tables have been installed.”

“Now, we have three brand new Billiard tables in the Billiards Hall M.A Stadium, and are trying to provide every possible facility to the players. And slowly and gradually players are again moving towards the ground. There are 15 players presently playing in Sub-Junior and Junior Snooker Championship, while we are receiving a good number of queries in Billiards as well for registration which is a less popular game as compared to Snooker”, he added.

The 28th Jammu District Billiards and Snooker Championship commenced on July 9 and will conclude on July 19. The organizers said that they are hopeful that a good number of players will come for the championship in different categories.

On day two, finalists of the Sub-Junior category for Billiards and Snooker have been decided and the final matches will be held tomorrow. In Snooker, Divansh Abrol defeated Vyas Narang by 2-0 (53-25 / 50/39), Naman Gupta defeated Arav Gupta by 2-0 (52-24/56-31). The Billiards finalists are Arav Gupta and Naman Gupta.