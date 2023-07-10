Chairperson DDC Srinagar, former Minister, public delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 10: Aftab Malik, Chairman, District Development Council Srinagar, Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister, and public delegations called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

A delegation of PRI members from Soibugh Budgam led by Mohammad Ashraf Azad met the Lt Governor and apprised him of the developmental demands of their area.

Later, delegations of Youth Development Forum Chadoora and Mahi Irfan, Vice President BJP Pulwama also called on the Lt Governor and put forth the development issues of their respective areas.

During the interactions, the Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations of appropriate action on the genuine issues and demands put forth by them.