Charanjeet Singh Channi Elected As Punjab Congress Legislature Party Leader, Set To Take Over As CM

Chandigarh, Sept 19: Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab,” tweeted Congress in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat will visit Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh to meet Governor at 6:30 pm, as per the PRO, Punjab Raj Bhawan (Governor’s House, Punjab).

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (Agencies)