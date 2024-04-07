AICC Gen Secy Venugopal Virtually Takes Review Of Preparations With J&K Coordinators

JAMMU, Apr 7: In view of the ongoing campaigning, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday took review of the organisational activities and preparedness of the party for Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress leader took the review with the AICC coordinators, former MLCs and senior leaders Ravinder Sharma and Naresh Gupta.

Taking the review virtually, Venugopal took stock of the ongoing election campaign in both Lok Sabha constituencies of Jammu region for Udhampur and Jammu seats.

As per the information, he received inputs about the coordination amongst various units of the party at different levels and with the alliance partners for an effective campaigning in favour of Choudhary Lal Singh (Udhampur-Kathua candidate) and Raman Bhalla (Jammu-Reasi candidate).

The AICC coordinators, as per the information apprised the AICC General Secretary about the successful conduct of campaigns in complete coordination and the positive mood of the people to bring about change this time in both constituencies. .

They shared the grass root feedback about the political situation that people are fed up with BJP and its policies.

They also briefed Venugopal about the door to door campaign launched to reach out the people with Congress guarantees in the “Nyay Patar”.

Ravinder Sharma and Naresh Gupta apprised the AICC leader about the best document of Congress manifesto and the 25 guarantees including for farmers, youth, women and labourers besides justice to SC, ST OBCs and others as there is tremendous response to the major commitments in the “Nyay Patar.”