NEW DELHI: The AIADMK on Monday formally severed ties with the BJP and announced that it would form a front to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The decision to leave the NDA was communicated by K P Munuswamy, the AIADMK’s deputy general secretary following a high-level meeting chaired by Edappadi K Palaniswami.
AIADMK Ends Alliance With BJP, Will Lead Separate Front In 2024
