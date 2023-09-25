Army’s Chinar Corps Commander, J&K DGP Co-Chair Core Group Meeting

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Army’s Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, on Monday co-chaired a multi agency Core Group meeting of intelligence agencies and security forces in Srinagar, Army said.

It said the meeting reviewed the security situation and courses of action to enhance the counter infiltration and counter terrorism grid was deliberated on.

Army said the meeting was held at Badami Bagh cantonment- the Army’s 15 Corps headquarter.

“#ChinarCorps Cdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai & DGP J&K, Shri Dilbag Singh co-chaired a multi-agency Core Group meeting to include Intelligence Agencies & Security Forces at BB Cantt, #Srinagar today. The security situation was reviewed and courses of action to enhance the CI/CT Grid was deliberated on,” Army’s Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The high level meeting was held days after security forces took a major hit in Kashmir this year when two decorated Army officers- a Commanding Officer and a Major, a Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police and a soldier were killed in an anti-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including Uzair Khan, who was behind the killing of officers were killed in the encounter later. The operation lasted for seven days. (AGENCIES)