NHM J&K Releases Ranking Of Public Health Facilities On JK E-Sahaj For August 2023

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of August 2023.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Jammu Psychiatric Disease Hospital, followed by GMC Anantnag, SMGS Hospital, Jammu, Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu and Government Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar. The bottom five in this category included SMHS, Srinagar, Government Dental College, Srinagar, GMC Doda, Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar, Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.

In the category of District Hospitals, DH Ganderbal has secured first place followed by DH Shopian, DH Kishtwar, DH Samba and ASYM DH Budgam. The bottom five in this category included MCCH Anantnag, DH Poonch, DH Pulwama, DH Ramban and DH Reasi.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been banged by CHC Rajpora, Pulwama followed by E.H Vijaypur Samba, CHC Sunderbani, CHC Kangan and CHC Kralpora. The bottom five in this category included CHC Taryath, CHC Rohama, CHC Kremshore, CHC Gandoh and CHC Thanamandi.

Pertinently, JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Govt. of India.

The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of August 2023, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on NHM website.