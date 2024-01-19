Ahead Of R-Day, MHA Directs States, UTs To Ensure Strict Compliance Of Flag Code

New Delhi, Jan 19: Ahead of the Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a circular directing all states and Union territories to ensure that flags made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground during significant national, cultural, and sports events.

The circular emphasized the importance of preserving the ‘dignity of paper flags’ used by the public during these occasions.

The MHA directive underlines that the Indian National Flag symbolizes the hopes and aspirations of the nation’s people and deserves to be treated with the utmost respect.

“There is universal affectifill and respect for, and loyalty to, the National flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organizations/agencies of the government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag,” the MHA said in its circular on Thursday.

The circular addressed a noticeable lack of awareness among individuals and organizations regarding laws, practices, and conventions related to the display of the National Flag.

The circular emphasizes that these paper flags should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Instead, individuals are urged to dispose of them privately, ensuring the continued dignity of the flag.

“As per clause (x) of Paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events,” it stated.

“You are requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, Flags used by the public, made of paper are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Such Flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Hag,” it further stated.

The MHA has further requested states and Union territories to conduct mass awareness programs to educate the public on the proper handling of the National Flag made of paper.

“You are also requested to undertake a mass awareness programme in this regard and also to give it wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media,” the circular mentioned. (Agencies)