Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, DIG NKR Baramulla reviews security arrangements

Bandipora, May 24: Ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022, Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir Range (NKR) Baramulla Udayabhaskar Billa, along with SSP Bandipora Mohammad Zahid visited Transit Camp Shadipora Sumbal and took stock of security arrangements there.

On this occasion, CO 45 BN CRPF and senior officers of the Army, and Police were also present.

During the visit, detailed arrangements and security review of all locations, en route including Transit camp Shadipora were discussed.

Senior officers also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of Yatra convoys and the availability of parking places.

Moreover, SSP Bandipora was briefed in detail about security arrangements put in place on the yatra route and Transit Camp Shadipora for smooth upcoming Yatra-2022.

Further, DIG NKR directed all the officers to maintain the highest level of alertness and ensure proper access control and all necessary facilities to Yatries.

The officers reiterated better coordination at all levels for a smooth and peaceful Amaranth Yatra.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to Amarnath Yatra. He further directed officials to regularly monitor specific works in Anantnag and Ganderbal.

Sinha directed that adequate field staff of the Departments like Jal Shakti and Power should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.

Pertinently, the Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 this year from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. (AGENCIES)