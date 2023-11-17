Agarwal inaugurates ‘GST & Customs Pavilion’ at 42nd India Int’l Trade Fair

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 16: Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), today inaugurated the “GST & Customs Pavilion” at the 42nd India International Trade Fair in New Delhi.

A statement said that V Rama Mathew, Member (IT & Taxpayer Services), CBIC, Renu K Jagdev, DG Taxpayer Services, other senior officers, taxpayers, and public in general attended the inauguration ceremony.

Themed “CBIC-Uniting Markets, Bridging Borders,” the pavilion aligns with the ITPO-2023 theme, ‘Vasudev Kutumbkam – United by Trade.’

The inauguration included the release of tutorial videos in 10 regional languages on GST registration & composition levy, along with a video on India’s AEO Programme.

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal emphasized CBIC’s role in liberalized tax policies, digitalization of GST & customs processes, and the pivotal role of GST in unifying India as one nation, one tax, one market.

The pavilion boasts six dedicated helpdesks covering GST, customs, GSTN, ICEGATE, and CBIC Mitra, providing on-the-spot assistance to taxpayers.

Agarwal commended the team for showcasing CBIC’s multifaceted role through helpdesks and innovative digital content, including a VR Game called “Stop the Smuggler.”

Expert talk sessions on GST & customs topics, Nukkad Natak, ventriloquist shows, quiz shows, and children activities promise to engage and entertain visitors. A special counter guides youth on career opportunities in customs & GST, and CBIC publications, brochures, and souvenirs from the National Museum of Customs & GST, Goa, are available for circulation.

Agarwal, interacting with officers at the helpdesk, underscored the resolution of taxpayers’ issues as a top priority. He lauded the efforts in creating awareness about GST & customs processes, expressing hope that the displayed contents and activities would effectively educate the public.

The CBIC pavilion, committed to ‘Uniting Markets, Bridging Borders,’ welcomes visitors from November 14-27 at Hall number 5, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.