LG cautions people against vested interests, says ready for discussions

Sinha chairs security meet, finalises winter preparedness

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today urged people not to fall prey to vested interests and said that doors for the discussions are always open for the common citizens.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating four Srinagar Smart City projects along Dal lake, the LG said that the time of conflict profiteers is over.

“So, I want to tell you that the time of conflict profiteers has gone. There are still some disturbances in peace, and whether anything happens in Jammu or Kashmir, if anything happens in the world, they try to disturb peace here,” he said.

The LG said that misleading people is not good for society and if common people have issues, his administration is ready to discuss. “Some people are still spreading rumours without proof, and I want to tell everyone that if we have made any mistakes, come forward, and we will have a discussion with an open heart. But misleading people with rumours is not good for society,” he added.

Sinha reiterated that there can be no development without peace. “I have been saying repeatedly that without peace, there cannot be any development. That is why the primary requirement is to maintain peace,” he said. Click here to watch video

“Maintaining peace is not only the work of the police or administration; citizens also have a key role in this. If we leave this job entirely to the police and administration and forget about our responsibility, believe me, peace cannot be established. If we remain dedicated and steadfast in our responsibility, then this peace will endure”, he added.

The LG said that Srinagar is becoming a prime example of urban transformation with increasing tourism, growing economy and increased infrastructure. He said if the peace is disturbed it will stall development and growth.

“We should feel proud of it and not focus on someone born here who caused harm. If we do that, we will go a long way. Let me tell you one thing: the day peace is disturbed, there will be no tourism, and the economy and employment will suffer,” he said.

In the meantime, the LG chaired a high level security review meeting in Srinagar to finalise the winter strategy to keep the peace intact in J&K.

An official said that expressing satisfaction over the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir, the LG stressed for continued efforts to eliminate the terror-co system and the remaining terrorists.

He said that the meeting was aimed to work out a plan to ensure there is no disturbance to the prevailing peace and provide more relief to common people.

He said Sinha stressed on keeping the development momentum on during the winter months stating that “winter months shouldn’t become a hurdle in the ongoing development in the Valley.”

Those who participated include Principal Secretary Home Department, R K Goyal, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, DGP RR Swain, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi and Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts besides other officials from the civil administration.

Earlier in his address during inauguration of Smart City projects, the LG further said they have not only considered the lakefront for public entertainment but also focused on the urban quality and visual appeal of the city, reviving Srinagar’s relationship with the lakes and rivers after 60 years.

“I mention 60 years because when many travel writers visited Srinagar 60 years ago, they used to say that the beauty of the lakes in Srinagar is such that the eyes neither get bored nor tired. Officials present here might have read or seen books during their training days in Mussoorie, namely “Journey of Kashmir,” written by Hem Santosh,” he said.

“With the help of today’s four projects and the projects before them, the Srinagar Smart City has been successful in producing inclusive public space and enhanced its ecological potential. With a mix of smart governance and green public space, Srinagar is inspiring other cities in the country,” the LG said.

“I am happy that with these initiatives of the Smart City, we have come a long way towards reviving the traditional glory of Srinagar. Srinagar is regaining its traditional beauty, not only for the city itself but for the whole of Jammu and Kashmir; it is emerging as a centre of development. I am unaware that in the coming days, Lake Sunset Plaza will become a favourite tourist destination where not only tourist footfall will increase, but it will also significantly increase the livelihood of the youth. The lives of common people will also improve,” he added.

The LG said that apart from giving peace to Srinagar, the Smart City provides facilities to the people in the form of food kiosks, which will provide employment. “The day is not far when Srinagar will be included among the most beautiful river cities in the world,” he said.

Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, the first clear Open Space around Dal lake, Boulevard Road with more than 1000 sqm area has been developed at a cost of Rs 80 lakhs with public amenities like interactive seating spaces, parking management, state-of-the-art illumination, and landscaping.

Eco Park at Shalimar, Foreshore Road developed by Jammu & Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority in convergence with Srinagar Municipal Corporation under AMRUT mission at a cost of Rs 1.97 cr, caters to the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings and provides vibrant space for tourists and locals along the pristine Dal lake.

The 9.30 km stretch of the right-side Walkway of Boulevard Road from Badyari Chowk to Nishat Bagh at a cost of Rs 14.19 cr has been developed with facilities like universal access, seating and public plazas and other amenities.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Athar Aamir Khan, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited; senior officers of police and civil administration, members from business and trade fraternity and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.