Assembly elections 2023 voting  MP records 11.95% voter turnout till 9 am, Chhattisgarh sees 5.71%

MP, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 : The second and concluding phase of assembly elections commenced in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

A total of 958 candidates, among them Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy CM T S Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four Members of Parliament, are vying for victory in the battle for 70 seats.

The voting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections has commenced with 230 assembly seats in the fray.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for both states.

“The second phase of voting for Chhattisgarh legislative assembly will be held tomorrow. In the second phase, voting will be done at 70 legislative assembly regions in 22 districts. The time for voting for all 70 legislative assemblies will be 8 am to 5 pm,” Reena Babasaheb Kangale, Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer said on Thursday in a press conference.

A total of 2,533 candidates are in the fray with the main battle for power between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. As many as 5,60,60,925 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on Friday.

Nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh area are however holding polls from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. A total of 958 candidates have been fielded across these 70 seats spread across 22 districts in the state.