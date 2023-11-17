Kulgam encounter: Three LeT terrorists killed, operation on

Srinagar, Nov 17: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists have been killed in a encounter in the Samno area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district

Three LeT militants have been killed. However, their identity is yet to be ascertained while searches continue.

yesterday, a joint team of Police and the army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated, triggering off a encounter

The operation was suspended due to darkness in the area for precautionary measures and resumed this morning at the first light.