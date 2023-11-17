EMPLOYMENT (17-11-2023)

MANAGER REQUIRED FOR PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
AGE:25-35
Reqr: Good Communication Skills, Sales Phone Calling, Degree holder, Fresh/ Experienced Candidate.
Location: Channi Himmat, Jammu
Contact: 7006144051
SPRINGDALES
Hr. Sec. SCHOOL
Krishna Nagar, Opposite Science College, Jammu
RECRUITMENT FOR 2023-24
POST MINIMUM QUALIFICATION
TGT(Science Graduate with
with BIO) the subject.
Pre-Primary Teacher Graduate.
Art & Craft Teacher Relevant Qualification
* Walk-in Interview will be held on 19 Nov 2023(Sunday).
*Interview Timing : 10 am Onwards.
REQUIRED
Required Male / FEMALE Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge
Further Details Contact:-
9086963146 / 9149586691,
0191-2451622
Need a Female
Representative for
exhibition for our company.
Duration – 4 Days
Payoff – Rs. 700 per day
From 24/Nov/2023 to 27/Nov/2023
Call : 9070047446
Wanted for Guest House
1. Receptionist cum
Housekeeping staff.
Call : 8492911156
Male (18 to 30 yrs)
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Telly Caller Female – 2
2. Sales Girl – 2
3. Helper Female – 1
Interview only 4 Days
122/AD Green Belt
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
88035-35088
ELITE-SMOKERS
Requirement
— Sales Girls For Stores
— Gandhi Nagar
— Channi Himmat
— Marketing Boys
For Product Marketing
Contact: 9858446434, 9797341234
Required Salesman
for Distribution of Mineral water Bottle
Two-Wheeler must
Salary – 8000/- 10,000
Contact No.
7006068397
9419785999
D.S.S PVT. LTD.
Urgently Required
Security Officer and Guard
in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area
S/G & S/O
For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat
Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary
Hotel Kitchen Helper
Maid Female Only
Accountant Exp Required
Storemen Exservicemen only
Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783
Urgently Required
Job Profile : Marketing Executive (2) (Graduate)
must have knowledge of MS Office
Male/Female, Salary Negotiable
Contact : 7006355722
Interview Timings :
11:00 AM onwards
At 17/7 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu (J&K)
Urgent Required Faculty
ENGLISH, MATH,CH, PHYSICS, BIO, COM,ARTS ALL SUBJECT.
…UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT,.
FEMALE RECEPTIONIST.
SHINE INSTITUTIONS OF EDUCATION EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU
MOB 7889747922
Required
1 sales manager with 5-7years experience, 4 wheeler vehicle compulsory.
Teachers required 2 of S, St and Maths for online classes.
Locality: Jammu
Contact no:-01014040458
Wanted
Thar Automatic 4×4 Diesel
less driven
Kindly share
details via
WhatsApp on 7006885048
Shangrilla Public School
Sarwal, Jammu
Ph. 9419192178
Email: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
TEACHER REQUIRED
1. English- Graduate/B. Ed
2. Maths- B.Sc/B.Ed
Walk in interview on all working day.
Required
Male = 1 No.
Female = 1 No.
Female for receptionist
Male for Sale executive
Qualification =12th pass
Computer Knowledge
Freshers can also apply
Perfect Deal Services
Near Sahib Bandagi Ashram,Palli Morh, Bishnah Road, Jammu
Call / Whatsapp 9796236352
Mail I’d = perfectdealservice5@gmail.com
Career Planet
(100% Job Guarantee)
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY
Requirement in banking sectors (i.e BFSI & NBFC)
Relationship Manager (25 No’s)
Assistant Manager (20 No’s)
Sr officer (15 No’s)
FSO (10 No’s)
Salary Package: (1.80 Lakh- 4.42 Lakhs) Per annum
Email ID: careerplanetjk@gmail.com
Contact details: 6006108391/8825060797
(Call between 10:00 am- 6:00 pm).
Good Luck for better future!!
Required
Audit Assistants 3 Nos
Accountants for our Clients 4 Nos
(2 Males & 2 Females)
Office attendant 1 No
Who can handle Accounts independently having knowledge of Tally. Experience of minimum 3 yrars. Salary no bar for right candidate Contact M/s V.K. Suri & Co Chartered Accountants
6-7 dry fruits market jewel Jammu
Interview on 18-11-2023
REQUIRED
Marketing Executive
Education Qual: 10+2
2 Wheeler Scooty Must
For M/S Staples India,
Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 11000/-
(NEGOTIABLE)
Contact: 9906389870/ 9906023111
Required
Assistant Accountant with good experience & having vast
computer knowledge in Tally & Operations in Govt-E-Marketplace, for a leading Furniture & Interiors industry. Salary negotiable.
Kindly send resume &
Contact us at:- legnojammu@gmail.com
9419700045, 9797929292
Urgently Required
1. Floor Executive, Computer Operator m/f
Sal 8k to 15k
2. Telly Caller Receptionist m/f Sal 8k to 12k
3. Office Assistant, Manager, Accountant m/f
Sal 10k to 20k
4. Driver Security Guard Billing Operator
Sal 10k to 15k
5. Salesman Nurses, Staff Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f Sal 10k to 15k
6. Work from Home Job m/f Sal 10k & incentive 50 girls / 50 boys
Call 9086193986
Interview 2 days Friday to Saturday hurry up