EMPLOYMENT (17-11-2023)

MANAGER REQUIRED FOR PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

AGE:25-35

Reqr: Good Communication Skills, Sales Phone Calling, Degree holder, Fresh/ Experienced Candidate.

Location: Channi Himmat, Jammu

Contact: 7006144051

SPRINGDALES

Hr. Sec. SCHOOL

Krishna Nagar, Opposite Science College, Jammu

RECRUITMENT FOR 2023-24

POST MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

TGT(Science Graduate with

with BIO) the subject.

Pre-Primary Teacher Graduate.

Art & Craft Teacher Relevant Qualification

* Walk-in Interview will be held on 19 Nov 2023(Sunday).

*Interview Timing : 10 am Onwards.

REQUIRED

Required Male / FEMALE Candidate for receptionist having minimum 1 year computer knowledge

Further Details Contact:-

9086963146 / 9149586691,

0191-2451622

Need a Female

Representative for

exhibition for our company.

Duration – 4 Days

Payoff – Rs. 700 per day

From 24/Nov/2023 to 27/Nov/2023

Call : 9070047446

Wanted for Guest House

1. Receptionist cum

Housekeeping staff.

Call : 8492911156

Male (18 to 30 yrs)

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Telly Caller Female – 2

2. Sales Girl – 2

3. Helper Female – 1

Interview only 4 Days

122/AD Green Belt

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

88035-35088

ELITE-SMOKERS

Requirement

— Sales Girls For Stores

— Gandhi Nagar

— Channi Himmat

— Marketing Boys

For Product Marketing

Contact: 9858446434, 9797341234

Required Salesman

for Distribution of Mineral water Bottle

Two-Wheeler must

Salary – 8000/- 10,000

Contact No.

7006068397

9419785999

D.S.S PVT. LTD.

Urgently Required

Security Officer and Guard

in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area

S/G & S/O

For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat

Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary

Hotel Kitchen Helper

Maid Female Only

Accountant Exp Required

Storemen Exservicemen only

Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783

Urgently Required

Job Profile : Marketing Executive (2) (Graduate)

must have knowledge of MS Office

Male/Female, Salary Negotiable

Contact : 7006355722

Interview Timings :

11:00 AM onwards

At 17/7 Trikuta Nagar, Jammu (J&K)

Urgent Required Faculty

ENGLISH, MATH,CH, PHYSICS, BIO, COM,ARTS ALL SUBJECT.

…UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT,.

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST.

SHINE INSTITUTIONS OF EDUCATION EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU

MOB 7889747922

Required

1 sales manager with 5-7years experience, 4 wheeler vehicle compulsory.

Teachers required 2 of S, St and Maths for online classes.

Locality: Jammu

Contact no:-01014040458

Wanted

Thar Automatic 4×4 Diesel

less driven

Kindly share

details via

WhatsApp on 7006885048

Shangrilla Public School

Sarwal, Jammu

Ph. 9419192178

Email: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

TEACHER REQUIRED

1. English- Graduate/B. Ed

2. Maths- B.Sc/B.Ed

Walk in interview on all working day.

Required

Male = 1 No.

Female = 1 No.

Female for receptionist

Male for Sale executive

Qualification =12th pass

Computer Knowledge

Freshers can also apply

Perfect Deal Services

Near Sahib Bandagi Ashram,Palli Morh, Bishnah Road, Jammu

Call / Whatsapp 9796236352

Mail I’d = perfectdealservice5@gmail.com

Career Planet

(100% Job Guarantee)

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

Requirement in banking sectors (i.e BFSI & NBFC)

Relationship Manager (25 No’s)

Assistant Manager (20 No’s)

Sr officer (15 No’s)

FSO (10 No’s)

Salary Package: (1.80 Lakh- 4.42 Lakhs) Per annum

Email ID: careerplanetjk@gmail.com

Contact details: 6006108391/8825060797

(Call between 10:00 am- 6:00 pm).

Good Luck for better future!!

Required

Audit Assistants 3 Nos

Accountants for our Clients 4 Nos

(2 Males & 2 Females)

Office attendant 1 No

Who can handle Accounts independently having knowledge of Tally. Experience of minimum 3 yrars. Salary no bar for right candidate Contact M/s V.K. Suri & Co Chartered Accountants

6-7 dry fruits market jewel Jammu

Interview on 18-11-2023

REQUIRED

Marketing Executive

Education Qual: 10+2

2 Wheeler Scooty Must

For M/S Staples India,

Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 11000/-

(NEGOTIABLE)

Contact: 9906389870/ 9906023111

Required

Assistant Accountant with good experience & having vast

computer knowledge in Tally & Operations in Govt-E-Marketplace, for a leading Furniture & Interiors industry. Salary negotiable.

Kindly send resume &

Contact us at:- legnojammu@gmail.com

9419700045, 9797929292

Urgently Required

1. Floor Executive, Computer Operator m/f

Sal 8k to 15k

2. Telly Caller Receptionist m/f Sal 8k to 12k

3. Office Assistant, Manager, Accountant m/f

Sal 10k to 20k

4. Driver Security Guard Billing Operator

Sal 10k to 15k

5. Salesman Nurses, Staff Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f Sal 10k to 15k

6. Work from Home Job m/f Sal 10k & incentive 50 girls / 50 boys

Call 9086193986

Interview 2 days Friday to Saturday hurry up