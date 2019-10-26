After tourism & horticulture, militants trying to damage infrastructure in Kashmir: DGP

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that after targeting tourists and horticulture, militants were trying to damage infrastructure, including supply of water and electricity in Kashmir valley.

However, the DGP said that security forces have been put on high alert to foil any attempt by militants to damage infrastructure, besides targeting tuckers, carrying apples from the valley to outside the state.

“The attack on truckers, who are coming from different parts of the country to get apple crops, is to dent the economy of the state. The state is majorly dependent on horticulture and agriculture and militants, on the behest of Pakistan, are trying to damage these two sectors,” Mr Singh told reporters, on the sideline of a function of BSF, here.

The DGP said this is a direct attack on the earnings of people of valley and people involved in it will be dealt with harshly. “People involved in the attack on truckers have been identified,” he added.

Mr Singh said that militants also tried to damage a high tension power tower in north Kashmir though the attempt was foiled by security forces. “Militants are now trying to damage infrastructure pertaining to support of water and electricity,” he said.

However, he said measures have been taken in vulnerable areas to foil any such attempt in the future. “I’m hopeful that we will be able to resolve this case (damage to high tension power tower) and bring culprits to the book,” he added.

Reacting to the killing of truckers in south Kashmir, he said all necessary measures have been taken to provide full proof security to the people associated with horticulture, particularly traders and truckers from outside the valley.

The DGP, however, said that it is not possible to provide security cover in remote areas, though asserted that forces have been deployed in many areas in south Kashmir, to prevent such attacks.

Answering a question whether there were any inputs about a major attack in the valley, he said there were no such reports. But, he said militants were always on the lookout to carry attack on security forces.

Mr Singh further said that the operations against militants have been once again started, after a halt for some time due to focus on law and order situation in the valley.

“From over couple of weeks, we have upped the ante on militants and carrying out many successful operations,” he added.

