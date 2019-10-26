BSF, Army working in synergy to foil infiltration attempts at LoC: IG BSF

SRINAGAR: Asserting that infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) increase every year before the closure of the passes due to heavy snowfall in winter, a senior security force official on Saturday said that Border Security Force (BSF) and Army were working in synergy to foil any attempts by militants to cross over to this side.

“Around September every year, Pakistan violates ceasefire and tries to infiltrate militants into this side before the passes closed due to heavy snowfall. But, all the infiltration attempts have been foiled by Army and BSF,” Inspector General (IG) BSF Abhinav Kumar told reporters on the sideline of a function here on Saturday.

He said troops along the LoC are on high alert to foil any attempts by militants to infiltrate. “Army and BSF are working in close coordination in the border areas to counter any infiltration attempt by militants,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been violating ceasefire regularly and targeting forward posts and civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir from last over a fortnight. Two soldiers and as many civilians, including a woman, were killed in Pakistan shelling and firing since Sunday in north Kashmir. A woman was killed and four others were injured on Thursday in Pak shelling.

On Sunday, two Army soldiers and a civilian were killed in Pakistan shelling in Tanghdar sector, prompting retaliatory action from Indian side in which three militant launch pads were reportedly damaged.

Sources said Pak troops are frequently violating ceasefire to help militants in launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) to infiltrate into this side before the upper reaches are closed due to snowfall.

Several hundred trains militants are waiting across the LoC to sneak into this side, they said adding troops guarding the LoC are already on high alert to foil any infiltration attempt.

Several infiltration attempts were foiled and militants neutralized immediately after they sneaked into this side from POK this year, they added.

