AFSJ conference hall dedicated to Flt Lt Bal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: On the occasion of 90th Air Force Day, Air Force Station Jammu today dedicated the Station conference hall to ‘son of the Soil’ braveheart, Flt Lt Advitiya Bal, who made supreme sacrifice for the nation in the ‘Line of Duty’ on July 28, 2022.

To mark this auspicious day of Indian Air Force as a red letter day, the ‘Bal Conference Hall’ of Air Force Station, Jammu was inaugurated by Praveen Kumari (mother) and Sub Maj Swaran Bal (father), parents of brave heart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in the presence of Air Commodore GS Bhullar, (AOC Jammu) and Ruhi Bhullar (President AFWWA {L}) with senior officers of Station along with Principal of Sainik School Nagrota Capt(IN) Desai.

The Braveheart Flt Lt Advitiya Bal, Born on July 16, 1996 at MH Jammu, a true ‘Son of the Soil’ gave the ultimate sacrifice in the ‘Line of Duty’ on July 28, 2022 while flying a Battle Inoculation Training mission on a Mig-21 Type 69 trainer aircraft.

The braveheart with his sheer hard work and perseverance joined Sainik School Nagrota and National Defence Academy and was later commissioned into the Fighter Stream of IAF on June 16, 2018. The bravery and supreme sacrifice made by Flt Lt Bal will always be remembered and inspire generations of this soil for years to come.

In the newly dedicated ‘Bal Conference Hall, the first video call was made between the parents at Jammu with the CO and Officers of Fighter Squadron at Utarlai (Flt Lt Bal’s squadron), where the young officer made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.