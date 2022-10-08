Dir Tourism inaugurates adventure sports contest “Game On’

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai inaugurating adventure sports contest "Game on" at Birpur in Jammu on Saturday.
Director Tourism Vivekanand Rai inaugurating adventure sports contest “Game on” at Birpur in Jammu on Saturday.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU: First of its kind, two days Adventure Sport Competition-‘Game On’, was inaugurated by Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai during a startling event, organised in State-of-the-Art-Four A Lords Resort, Birpur, here today.
Pertinently, the Round 1 (Elimination) of the competition was completed today in which Go-Kart, Bowling, Paintball and After Party were the major attractions. Meanwhile, the Final round-2 and After Party will be held tomorrow.
The Director took a complete round of the Resort surrounded by lush greenery, along with the Directors Rahul Bansal and Varsha Bansal and experienced the exclusive infrastructure and fun facilities.
Rai said that Four A Lords Resort has created enough infrastructure which will definitely give reasons to the tourists who are visiting J&K in general and Jammu in particular to prolong their stay and such events will give a big boost to the tourism in the region.
The ‘Four A Lords Resort in-housed-9 D Dynamic Theatre, VR Games, state-of-the-art bowling alley, snooker, life-size chess, go-karting, paint wall, swimming pool and much more fun for the tourists and locals.
Senior GM Stephen Ganon and Operations Manager Kumar Videsh are managing the team at Four A Lords Resort.
Meanwhile, the Ridges Harley-Davidson Jamkash Biking was title sponsor, Dr Palki Sharma was power sponsor, Shivangi Electronics, The NEWS NOW, Gautam Bali, Dawa Khana, Kailash Production and HP Gas were the co-sponsor for the event.

