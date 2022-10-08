Dir Tourism inaugurates adventure sports contest “Game On’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU: First of its kind, two days Adventure Sport Competition-‘Game On’, was inaugurated by Director Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai during a startling event, organised in State-of-the-Art-Four A Lords Resort, Birpur, here today.

Pertinently, the Round 1 (Elimination) of the competition was completed today in which Go-Kart, Bowling, Paintball and After Party were the major attractions. Meanwhile, the Final round-2 and After Party will be held tomorrow.

The Director took a complete round of the Resort surrounded by lush greenery, along with the Directors Rahul Bansal and Varsha Bansal and experienced the exclusive infrastructure and fun facilities.

Rai said that Four A Lords Resort has created enough infrastructure which will definitely give reasons to the tourists who are visiting J&K in general and Jammu in particular to prolong their stay and such events will give a big boost to the tourism in the region.

The ‘Four A Lords Resort in-housed-9 D Dynamic Theatre, VR Games, state-of-the-art bowling alley, snooker, life-size chess, go-karting, paint wall, swimming pool and much more fun for the tourists and locals.

Senior GM Stephen Ganon and Operations Manager Kumar Videsh are managing the team at Four A Lords Resort.

Meanwhile, the Ridges Harley-Davidson Jamkash Biking was title sponsor, Dr Palki Sharma was power sponsor, Shivangi Electronics, The NEWS NOW, Gautam Bali, Dawa Khana, Kailash Production and HP Gas were the co-sponsor for the event.