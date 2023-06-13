Advisor takes serious note of Polytechnic Colleges’ poor result

*Directs for fixing responsibility

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 13: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today held a detailed meeting at Civil Secretariat to review performance and functioning of Polytechnic Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon; Director SDD, J&K, Sudershan Kumar, Principals of Polytechnic Colleges of all districts both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar conducted a comprehensive review of performance and functioning of Polytechnic Colleges to evaluate progress made by these educational institutions besides identify areas for improvement in technical education.

Advisor Bhatnagar stated that Polytechnic Colleges play a crucial role in nurturing technical talent and equipping students with the necessary skills to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. He added that it should be our priority to ensure that these institutions offer high-quality education and align their programs with industry needs. He also emphasized the importance of technical education in providing students with practical skills and empowering them to contribute effectively towards the workforce.

While reviewing different issues related to Polytechnic institutes in J&K, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized the need for continuous upgradation of infrastructure and laboratories to provide state-of-the-art facilities for students. He also stressed on the importance of faculty development programs to enhance teaching methodologies and foster a conducive learning environment.

Taking detailed analysis of results of the Polytechnic Colleges, Advisor Bhatnagar took strong notice of poor results of some of these institutes and asked the Principal Secretary to fix responsibility in this matter. He further asked the Principal Secretary and Director SDD to furnish a report within a weeks time detailing number of the lectures delivered and performance of each teacher including pass percentage in subjects assigned to them.

During the meeting, Director SDD gave a detailed presentation on functioning of the Polytechnics across Jammu and Kashmir.