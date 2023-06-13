Inter Zone District C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 13: The Inter Zone District level competition organized by Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) for girls in border district Poonch concluded here today.

The events witnessed enthusiastic participation of the youth promoting the spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition during the event.

A two day long Inter Zone District Level Competitions for U14 and U 17 Girls in the discipline Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Chess, Carrom, Badminton and Volleyball was successfully conducted at Sports Stadium, Poonch. The competition witnessed the participation of 287 talented girls representing 7 zones of the district.

Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Officer, Mohammed Qasim said advised the participating students to maintain team spirit, cooperation and coordination while participating in the sports competitions. He said that these skills learned during the sports activities also help in different phases of life, like in academics or future career.

The results of U-17 girls in Carrom, doubles Zone Kunyian defeated Zone Poonch. In singles Zone Sathar defeated Zone Poonch.

In Badminton events Zone Poonch defeated Zone Surankote while in Volleyball competitions Zone Buffliaz defeated Zone Mandi. In Kho Kho, Zone Surankote defeated zone Sathara, in Kabaddi Zone Surankote defeated Poonch zone. In Chess, Zone Poonch defeated Zone Surankote.