H&ME shoots letter to SKIMS, directs integration with ABDM ecosystem

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, June 13: The Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department has directed the authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, to expedite the integration of their software with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem. The directive comes after multiple follow-ups by the department failed to yield any progress.

In a letter addressed to SKIMS authorities, the H&ME Department emphasized the need for compliance without further delay. Officials from the department revealed that they had previously urged SKIMS to expedite the integration process through several follow-ups. However, the hospital’s response has been slow in ensuring the necessary integration.

It is noteworthy that both SKIMS, Soura, and SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Bemina, have encountered difficulties in integrating their software with the ABDM ecosystem. This hindrance prevents them from implementing essential digital healthcare services already available in several hospitals across J&K.

One of these services is the “Scan & Share” facility, aimed at facilitating seamless OPD registrations and reducing patient waiting times. While this facility has been successfully implemented in peripheral hospitals and new medical colleges, SKIMS, being a premier healthcare institute, has lagged behind in this regard.

In a previous report by Excelsior, it was highlighted that the SKIMS administration had failed to integrate with the ABDM. The Medical Superintendent attributed the delay to the ongoing security audit of their software, stating that integration was not possible without the security audit report.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the Medical Superintendent for an update, there was no response, however, a senior official from the H&ME Department told Excelsior that they would look into the reasons for the integration delay.

It is to be noted here that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission aims to establish a comprehensive digital health infrastructure, fostering collaboration and connectivity among various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.

By creating digital highways and integrating software, the ABDM enables patients to seamlessly access their medical records, empowering them with greater control over their healthcare journey. Furthermore, the mission aims to enhance the dissemination of accurate and up-to-date information on healthcare facilities and providers.

The SKIMS authorities are now under increased pressure to comply with the integration process, ensuring that digital healthcare services can be made available to patients at the earliest.