VC SKUAST, public delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 13: Dr Surinder Kumar Gupta, acting Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Nazakat Choudhary, a social worker from Mendhar, Poonch also called on the Lt Governor and put forth several issues related to empowerment of youth and women. He also shared his experience in Yuva Sangam Youth Exchange programme under the aegis of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme.

The Lt Governor congratulated Nazakat Choudhary for his enthusiastic participation in the Youth Exchange programme.

Later, a public delegation headed by Sheetal Singh Bali, Youth Vice President J&K Apni Party Ramban apprised the Lt Governor on various development issues of the district.