Advisor Skandan takes stock of people’s grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan today listened to people’s grievances at the weekly public hearing programme held at Convention Centre where he met scores of public delegations and individuals who apprised him of their issues and demands.

During the camp, scores of public deputations and individuals hailing from different areas of Jammu region put forth their demands and grievances related to Industries & Commerce, Animal/ Sheep Husbandry, Revenue, Disaster management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, Transport and Law and other departments besides other public importance and development issues and sought Advisor’s intervention for early redressal of the same.

A delegation of Settlement Assistants of Revenue Department led by Balraj Mandi projected the demand of their regularization.

A delegation of Chhamb Displaced Persons of 1965 and 1971 led by S R Nagial submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to Special Recruitment Drive for the wards of Chhamb Displaced Persons who are living on International Borders, Grant of occupancy rights over the evacuee land allotted to CDPs of 1965 and 1971, verification of cases of CDPs for rehabilitation package and alike.

The Advisor assured them that he will call a joint meeting of the concerned departments in this matter.

A deputation of JKSRTC retired employees led by Amrik Singh Sasan put forth the issue related to pension benefits. Besides, inhabitants of Ratnal locality of Bishnah raised their concerns pertaining to encroachment of water bodies in their area.

A delegation of residents of Kanjli, Katra led by Sarpanch, Sukhdev Singh raised developmental issues of their area.

Individual, namely, Nikki Jamwal raised her revenue related issue belonging to a land at Nagbani area.

A deputation of shortlisted candidates under various contractual posts of SRTC raised their concerning issues.

Individuals namely, Isha Gupta and Meena Kak raised issues related to SRO-43 case and Migrant relief, respectively.

Advisor Skandan assured the individuals and the deputations that all their genuine issues would be examined for an early redressal. He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers for taking cognizance of the issues pertaining to their departments for redressal.

Senior functionaries of the concerned departments were also present during the public hearing.