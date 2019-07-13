Advisor Sharma inaugurates Rs 16.34 cr Mini Hydel Project in Kargil

*Takes stock of people’s grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 13: Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma along with Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan today inaugurated 1 MW Chillung Mini Hydel Project at Panikhar Suru Valley.

The project was executed by IMP Powers Limited and M/s Magpie Enterprises under the project implementing agency Kargil Renewable Energy Development Agency (KREDA). The project has been completed at a cost of Rs 16.34 crore which will provide round the clock power facilities to around 3000 households of Tai Suru Block.

Speaking after inaugurating the project, the Advisor said that through the successful operation of this mini hydel project and other such projects in the district, KREDA has shown that mini projects can be built in an area like Kargil which is mostly comprised of river valleys.

He said that concrete measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the district from the Northern Grid during the winter season by ensuring the sustainability of the transmission line around the Shaitan Nallah area of the Zojila axis.

The Advisor said that the matter for permanent restoration of the transmission line and erection of avalanche proof towers at Shaitan Nallah area has already been taken up with the Union Ministry of Power and the Power Grid and the necessary issues will be discussed during the meeting which is being convened next week.

Meanwhile, Advisor Sharma listened to public grievances.

Around 13 delegations including Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT), Buddhist Association Kargil, Sikh Prabhandak Association and other religious, political and social organizations projected issues and developmental concerns and sought their redressal in a time bound manner.

A joint delegation of IKMT, Anjuman-e-Sahib Zaman, Anjuman-e-Sufia Noorbakshiya and various political parties put forth their demands for early completion of works on the 200 bedded hospital at Kurbathang, early start of work on Zojila Tunnel, expediting work on AMRUT projects for development of Kargil town and sanction of new projects for town beautification, establishment of multispecialty hospital and revival of adventure tourism activities in the district.

Other demands raised by the delegation included grant of district status to Drass, development of winter sports activities in the area, release of the pending wages of the casual labourers in different departments, establishment of Degree College at Sankoo, measures for preservation of the colossal Buddha statues and other related demands.

A delegation of All Zanskar Coordination Committee projected demands which included the grant of district status to Zanskar, delimitation of Zanskar Assembly Constituency, reservation of MLC seat for minorities in Kargil district, construction of small airstrip at Zanskar, creation of separate division for execution of works on NH 301, restoration of Pawan Hans Helicopter Service between Zanskar and Kargil as well as Leh and speedy construction of Nimo Padum Darcha Road.

Ladakh Buddhist Association Kargil Unit delegation while meeting the Advisor put forth demands like delimitation of LAHDC Kargil constituencies and creation of separate constituencies therein for Buddhist minorities, allotment of land for construction of Buddhist colony at Kargil and Jammu, creation of posts for Bhoti teachers, Minority Property Safety Act Bill, construction of Buddhist Monastery/Temple in Kargil town, creation of separate district for Buddhists of Kargil by merging areas from Shargole to Khaltsi, tourism development package for upliftment of Buddhist monuments and other related demands.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandak Association projected demand for allotment of land in favour of the native Sikh and Hindu families of Kargil, issuance of ST certificates for native Sikhs of the district and allotment of land for construction of cremation ground.

The delegation from the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) reiterated the demand for sanction of Special Duty Allowance (SDA) in favour of the employees working in Ladakh Division and reservation in promotion for SCs and STs while as a delegation of Bar Association Kargil demanded for establishment of Consumer Court in the district and early start of work on the construction of Court Complex at Kurbathang Kargil.