Advisor Kumar, DGP call on Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 6: Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar and Director General Police Dilbag Singh today called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed the current situation in the State as well as arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Modi Government is following an approach of clarity and consistency as far as dealing with terrorism and its perpetrators is concerned. He said, Prime Minister Modi had declared zero tolerance towards terrorism and the results of this are now evidently there for everybody to see.

He complimented the Governor’s regime and the security agencies for a decisive action against militancy and said that he was of the firm belief that Kashmir was witnessing the last phase of militancy, which is on its way out. Simultaneously, he said, the sympathizers of terrorists, both in the separatist camp as well as in the so-called mainstream Kashmir-centric political parties are also now feeling the heat.

The Advisor and the DGP referred to some of the recent successes achieved in combating militancy. They also made a mention of the common people’s growing aversion for terrorism and their promoters.

The Minister was also informed that all arrangements are adequately in place for the Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to begin from 1st of August. As far the recent incidents of violence in Kishtwar, Dr Jitendra Singh was informed that bunkers had been installed and Special Operation Groups have been put in place. He was also told that no leniency is being shown as far as checking of movement at the Nakas is concerned.