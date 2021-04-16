Advisor Khan announces Residential Sports Academies for Jammu, Kashmir divisions

JAMMU: To promote sports education and culture among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today announced that Residential Sports Academies in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions will be set up and issued necessary directions for the same.

Advisor Khan passed these directions while chairing a meeting with officers and officials of JK Sports Council and Department of Youth, Services and Sports (YSS) here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, YSS, Alok Kumar; Secretary sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and other concerned officers of the department.

Advisor Farooq Khan said that main focus of these academies would be to encourage sports and active lifestyle among youth besides increasing JK’s participation at national and international level sports events.

The Advisor said that these academies would be open to kids from 7th standard onwards.

It was decided in the meeting that Residential Sports Academy, Kashmir will mainly focus on Football while as Residential Sports Academy, Jammu will focus on Hockey sport.

It was further mentioned in the meeting, that a major sports talent hunt would be organized to identify eligible candidates from every nook and corner of the region.

Advisor Khan also asked the department to ensure that youth of rural areas and other underprivileged children are also given due opportunity to participate in the sports talent hunt.

Earlier, the Advisor took review of the existing sports infrastructure available to people in the Union Territory. He also reviewed progress on current sports infrastructure projects being undertaken in the region.