Several vehicles damaged in Jammu’s Transport Nagar blaze

JAMMU: Several vehicles were damaged in a massive blaze that broke out in a workshop yard near yard 6 of Jammu’s Transport Nagar on Friday.

Officials said that fire broke out on Friday afternoon in a workshop in Transport Nagar area of Jammu, adding that the vehicles parked there caught fire and got damaged.

“Fire fighting operation was launched and police teams have also rushed to the spot,” officials said, adding that although the flames were brought under control but many vehicles parked in the area got damaged, saying that the exact number of vehicles that got damaged has not been ascertained. (KNO)