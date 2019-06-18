Advisor Ganai reviews implementation of schemes to promote tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 18: Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today reviewed the implementation of various schemes to promote tourism in the State. He also reviewed the expenditure made on the Capex and PMDP sectors by the Tourism Department.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Tourism Mohammad Akbar, MD JKTDC Asif Khan, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director Tourism Jammu O.P Bhagat, Executive Director Mubarak MandiJammu Heritage SocietyDeepika Sharma, Director SKICC Bakshi Javaid, MD JK State Cable Car Corporation Shamim Ahmad, MD JK Golf Development Authority GhalibMohiudin, Chief Executive Officers of Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Bhaderwah and Patnitop Development Authorities and other senior officers of the Tourism department.

The Advisor inquired from the officers about the current footfall of tourists in their respective areas and the kind of promotional activities being carried out by them. He directed the concerned officials to utilise funds available under central government schemes like PMDP and PRASAD productively for improving the overall tourism scenario of the state.

He stressed for reviewing each of the project and replacing the ineffective ones with new projects. Ganai directed the participating officials to spend the available funds diligently so that these do not get lapsed.

Ganai urged the participating officials to envisage new projects after thoroughly determining their feasibility and viability. He suggested making proposals for cable car projects where these could be financially sustainable after their installation. He stressed that tourism infrastructure should be physically pleasing and aesthetically gratifying.

Ganai also exhorted that the assets of Tourism Development Corporation like Club buildings etc should be properly looked after. The necessary renovations, improvements, or up gradation of infrastructure, wherever required should be made rapidly.

The Advisor advised the officials to ensure the maintenance of main arterial roads leading to all the tourist destinations are in good conditions. He asked them to think innovatively for creating the last mile connectivity in all tourist areas under the already rolled out schemes.

Ganai also stressed for percolation of incentives down to the actual stakeholders. He asked the officials to facilitate the tourism players in every possible way so that the industry flourishes in the State.