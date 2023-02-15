Advisor emphasises on rationalisation of teaching staff in schools, regular capacity building

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today emphasized on the rationalisation of teaching staff specially in middle and senior secondary schools besides conducting regular capacity building of teachers in order to acquaint them with modern tools of education.

The Advisor made these remarks while chairing a marathon meeting to review the academic progress as well as physical and financial progress of various sectors of School Education Department at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar; Chairperson JKBOSE, Parikshat Singh Manhas; Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma; Director School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Principals of various higher secondary schools, Chief Education Officers of all districts and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

Advisor Bhatnagar enjoined upon them for effective rationalisation of teaching staff before the onset of fresh academic session so that no time is wasted in process and required subject specific teachers are placed at the schools. He called upon both the Directors to post required staff in hard zone areas and take desired action against those teachers who don’t join their posting places.

While reviewing the progress on enrollment and other related sectors, the Advisor emphasized upon the officers to popularize the bridge courses among the out of school children by using play way methods of teaching so that they generate interest in learning. He asked them for effective implementation of Aao School Chalein campaign so that maximum children are attracted towards schools. He enjoined upon them to involve PRIs and local Mohalla committees for effective penetration of Aao School Chalein campaign across Jammu and Kashmir.

Stressing on improving the facilities in seasonal schools, Advisor Bhatnagar asked both the Directors to conducted literary survey on all the seasonal schools to ascertain their success on the ground. He delved upon them to improve the facilities in these schools so that more tribal children are attracted towards schooling.

The Advisor during the meeting also made out that the Parent-Teacher meets in schools should be made a regular affair so that the parents are involved in overall development of educational institutions. He also called upon for conducting regular training of teachers in order to acquaint them with modern educational tools which in turn will improve quality of education and enhance learning outcomes across J&K.

Taking strong note of unutilised infrastructure and vacant buildings, Advisor Bhatnagar exhorted upon all CEOs to submit a customised operational plan for vacant buildings and hostels in their respective districts before the onset of fresh academic session so that the infrastructure is put to its right use.

While reviewing the progress on implementation of NEP-2020 in the department, the Advisor impressed upon the officers to personally monitor the implementation of the policy as it will be transform the educational landscape of entire J&K. He asked them to hold regular interactions on different aspects of the policy so that it is successfully implemented on the ground.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary Education Department informed the Advisor about the progress on different sectors of the department with special focus on implementation of NEP-2020.