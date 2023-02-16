Indian Army Names Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar As New Army Vice Chief

NEW DELHI, Feb 16: Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar has been appointed as the new Indian Army Vice Chief, while the current officer holding the position, Lt Gen BS Raju, has been shifted to South Western Army Command as Army Commander.

Prior to this, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar also served as the deputy chief of Army Staff (strategy) and has been part of various important assignments, including the White Knight Corps in Jammu and Kashmir. The previous Army Vice Chief, Lt Gen BS Raju has been reassigned to South Western Army Command as a successor to Lt Gen AS Bhinder, who is set to retire on February 28.

Lt Gen BS Raju served as the Army Vice Chief only for 10 months and will now have another eight months in his new office. He took over as the Vice Chief on May 1 after present Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande moved to his new office on promotion.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen NSR Subramani has been promoted to the rank of Army Commander and has been appointed as the next Central Army Commander in Lucknow. He is currently the Chief of Staff in the Northern Command and is known for being a tough task master. The Central Command looks after the Line of Actual Control with China in the central sector in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.