Advisor Bhatnagar visits Gurez, stresses on promoting water tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, June 12: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Mountain Agricultural Research and Extension Station (MAR&ES), of SKUAST-Kashmir at Izmarg-Gurez and took first hand appraisal of its functioning.

SDM Gurez, Dr. Mudasir Ahmad Wani besides other officers also accompanied the Advisor during the visit.

While reviewing the functioning of the station, Advisor Bhatnagar interacted with the scientists wherein he was apprised about the Research and Extension activities carried out by the station. During the interaction, the Advisor was informed that a separate Krishi Vigyan Kendra has been established for Gurez valley under SKUAST-Kashmir besides he was also briefed about the vision and mission of the Kendra for the valley.

While interacting with the officers, the Advisor stressed upon the scientists to carry out need based, problem oriented and location specific research and Extension activities for Gurez valley and to work for the revival of the heritage crops of the valley like Kala Zeera, Buckwheat and Gurez local Pea.

Later the Advisor also visited Wular Vintage Park Bandipora and took stock of facilities available there. He said that Wular has enough potential for tourism and water sports and directed the concerned to take necessary measures for promoting tourism and water sports activities at the Lake.

During the visit, the Advisor was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Zahid besides other senior officers of the district administration.