Cong Chintan Shivir: Mir, Bhalla ask partymen to go among people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: In third layer after Udaipur and Patnitop, Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organized ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ at Paloura, here today.

Organized by Jammu District rural team of Congress, headed by Hari Singh Chib, the Shivir was attended by JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Working President Raman Bhalla, Vice President Mula Ram, General secretary Yogesh Sawhney and others.

The Congress leaders passed a resolution demanding restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, rejecting delimitation on the existing conditions, compensation for the losses during two years of COVID-19 associated restrictions, balance payment of compensation to PoJK refugees and condemning selective killings in Kashmir especially of Hindus.

A threadbare review of prevailing law and order and administration in Jammu and Kashmir was also taken during the meeting. Organizational affairs, membership drive and organizational elections and issues of women and youth, social justice, public welfare and other matters of public importance were also discussed in detail.

Emphasizing on the need to reestablish its connect with people and positioning itself as primary counter to the allegedly divisive politics of BJP, Mir said Congress has decided to set out a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ starting from October 2, on Gandhi Jayanti. The yatra, to be taken out from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, is in sync in with the slogan of ‘Bharat Jodo’ unveiled as the main outcome of the three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, he said.

Mir emphasized need to go back to the people and reestablish the party’s connect with the masses.”There is no shortcut to it. It can only be done through blood and sweat. We must have a mass contact programme. All of us will go to the people, and we will do it not for one or two days but will sustain the movement for months to listen to what the people of India have to say,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Bhalla expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger after these ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivirs’ . He said BJP Government, which has been in power for the last 8 years has been passing the buck on the previous Governments to hide its failures. He said that Congress would also form its strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Shivir.

Others, who addressed, included Mulla Ram, Uday Bhanu Chib, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Karan Bhagat, former MLC Ved Mahajan, Ch Hussain Ali Wafa and Kuldeep Verma.