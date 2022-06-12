ICAI signs MoU with DSEJ for promoting Commerce education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Committee on Career Counselling of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with the support of J&K branch of NIRC of ICAI, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) for promoting Commerce education amongst Government and Government aided Secondary and Higher / Senior Secondary school students.

This MoU has been signed for a period of five years during the outreach meeting held with Principals of High Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools, Jammu. The chief guest for the programme was Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director School Education, Jammu. The ICAI was represented by CA Hans Raj Chugh, Chairman Committee on Career Counselling, CA Purushottam Khandelwal, Vice-Chairman Committee on Career Counselling, Dr Mitali Pathak, Secretary Committee on Career Counselling & CA Nakul Saraf, Chairman of J&K Branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Hans Raj Chugh said that prime objective of this MoU is to bring out the true potential of students belonging to Jammu. He emphasized that the commerce education plays an utmost important role in the inclusive growth of industry and the whole economy. With Jammu having a rich pool of talent, the young students need to be nurtured in the proper way so that the young generation of today shall be able to contribute to the nation and society through its knowledge & skills, he added.

Purushottam Khandelwal explained about the financial handholding done by the Institute in the form of 75 percent waiver of the course fee for all levels of CA course for students from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh & for North-Eastern States. He further added that institute also provides scholarship to the deserving students.

Nakul Saraf, Chairman of J&K Branch, assured that Branch shall take up Career Counselling Programmes in full swing for dissemination of information regarding Chartered Accountancy Course.

DSEJ Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma assured full support to ICAI for fulfilling the objective of providing Career guidance and promoting Chartered Accountancy Course in all the schools of Jammu division.

Vineet Kohli, Secretary J&K Branch, conducted the proceedings while Sourav Pargal, Executive Member, J&K Branch present a detailed presentation about Chartered Accountancy Course. Vikas Purdhani, Vice Chairman of J&K Branch, presents formal vote of thanks. Ayush Sawhney, Treasurer along with members of the profession, principals of the schools from the education department of Jammu, and Chartered Accountants of Jammu Region also graced the event.