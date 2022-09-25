Advisor Bhatnagar visits GMC Anantnag, inspects ongoing works

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Sept 25: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag and took stock of the pace of ongoing works there besides reviewing the functioning of the institution.

During the visit, the Advisor inspected different blocks of the college including Academic Block, Library Block, Administrative Block, Residential Quarters for Doctors as well as Hostel Block and took first hand appraisal of the ongoing works there.

While inspecting different facilities of the college, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers of executing agency to work in mission mode and complete all the finishing works well in time.

Taking strong note of failing the deadlines for completion again and again, the Advisor asked the JKPCC representatives to work in double shifts and handover this prestigious project fully completed timely so that it can be utilised to its full capacity.

The Advisor also asked the Principal GMC to maintain close coordination with the executing agency and hold regular reviews so that the campus is fully completed well in time. He also asked the Principal to establish all the required facilities for the students in the campus besides the facilities for extracurricular activities should also be created in the campus.

While taking the detailed round of the campus premises, Advisor Bhatnagar asked the executing agency to maintain the environs and surroundings of the campus as well as the approach roads so as to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the general public.

Interacting with the HoDs of various departments on the occasion, the Advisor enjoined upon them to follow outcome based approach to medical courses and prepare the student to achieve the competencies in Medical knowledge, Clinical skills, Evidence-based learning, Patient care with effective communication skills and Professionalism.

Principal GMC, Anantnag, General Manager JKPCC, HoDs of different departments of GMC, senior officers of health department and other concerned officials also accompanied the Advisor during the visit.