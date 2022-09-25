Ensure hassle-free movement of fruit laden trucks: PCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: The Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani today urged the Lt Governor’s Administration in the J&K UT to ensure hassle-free movement of the fruit laden trucks from Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here today Wani who was accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney (former minister), said that hundreds of fruit-laden trucks are stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The apples are getting rotten in the trucks being stranded for the last many days, due to which the fruit growers and vendors are facing huge losses. The Congress demanded the Union Government and the UT Administration to manage this crisis immediately, issue directions to allow the trucks to pass and address the important concerns of the fruit growers.

Wani further said that the apple growers have been incurring losses as the trucks laden with the fruits are halted on the highway at various locations. The fruit growers stepped out to protest on the roads during last few days as the trucks have been stranded for 10-20 days on the highway and have not been permitted to move forward.

“It is a crucial season for the growers and the fruit will be spoiled if the situation is allowed to continue. It is important that the trucks should reach their destination in time without any further delay so that their apples and other fruits could be sold in markets in and outside J&K and further losses could be avoided.We urge the government to take this seriously as livelihood of thousands depends on this and ensure hassle-free movement of the trucks going forward,” Wani added.

He also spoke about how vendors have been getting lower rates for walnuts and fruits as compared to the last few decades. He said Banihal region produces the best walnuts but its price has reduced by half as compared to the last 50 years. This situation will make it very difficult for fruit growers to cope up.

PCC president sought assurance on the clearance of stranded fruit laden vehicles in the coming days without any further delay from the UT Government. He said if the government fails to ensure the timely passage of the trucks from the routes, the Congress party will step out on the streets and roads along with the fruit growers in their support of protest.