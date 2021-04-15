Advisor Bhatnagar reviews summer preparedness of Jal Shakti Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 15: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the summer preparedness of Jal Shakti Department for Jammu division at Civil Secretariat here.

The Advisor took detailed review of the department focusing on water supply scenario during the upcoming summer season as well as monsoon season besides in depth discussion was held on the Action Taken Reports of previously held meetings on the same matter.

Highlighting that the Lieutenant Governor is particular about delivery of services to the public, the Advisor stressed upon the officers that efficient services to the public should be resolve of public service departments on the ground.

He impressed upon them to focus on delivery, outcome and grievances redressal system so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized upon the officers to provide uninterrupted water supply to the people besides making all possible arrangements to provide extra drinking water supply to the consumers during the critical times of COVID-19.

He called upon the officials to increase their visibility on ground and take proactive initiatives during the pandemic besides having a 24/7 complaint redressal mechanism to address the problems of general public.

Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officials to reduce time taken for restoration of supply, close monitoring of complaints received on Helpline numbers, keeping reserve stock of critical components, making workshops functional, improving quality of water supplies and addressing issues of sedimentation. He also delved upon the officers to ensure that tankers are effectively used to fill gaps of increasing drinking water supply demand.

Highlighting the need of extra water supply during peak summer season, the Advisor directed the department to put in place a mechanism by which adequate supply of potable water is provided to the consumers in the areas, which record increase in demand in the summers.

He asked them to chart out provision for hiring of tankers to deal with any kind of eventuality during the peak summer season.

Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that there should be visible improvement in the plan of execution of various activities as compared to last year. He asked them that machinery and other necessary equipments should be maintained and serviced well in advance for effective use.

He also directed the concerned Superintending Engineers to sent monthly progress reports regarding execution of different works.

Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, M Raju, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (PHE), Jammu, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (I&FC), Jammu, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (RTIC), Superintending Engineers of various divisions and other officers of the Jal Shakti department attended the meeting.