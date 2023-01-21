Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on ongoing works under JJM across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chaired a marathon meeting to review progress on works being executed under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti department, Shaleen Kabra; Mission Director, JJM, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Engineer, PHE Jammu/Kashmir, Technical Advisors of JJM, Superintending Engineers of all districts and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

Advisor, while addressing the meeting, exhorted upon the officers to expedite pace of progress on these works in some of th the districts. He directed both the Chief Engineers to personally monitor execution of works in their respective divisions and submit monthly progress report on the same. He issued explicit directions to both Chief Engineers and all Superintending Engineers to speed up all ongoing works for timely completion.

Highlighting that Jal Jeevan Mission is the top priority of Union Government and UT administration, Advisor Bhatnagar enjoined upon the officers that no lackadaisical approach will be tolerated while carrying out different works under this prestigious project. He exhorted upon the officers to work in mission mode so that safe and adequate drinking water is made available to all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

While reviewing process of tendering and allotment of works, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon both Chief Engineers to expedite the process of tendering and allotment of different works under JJM. He enjoined upon the officers to maintain coordination and better synergy between executing agencies to ensure timely and effective implementation of this prestigious scheme.

Advisor further emphasized upon the Chief Engineers to submit the Utilisation Certificates on regular basis and also asked them to give timely reply to queries made by the Union Ministry. He also asked them to prepare a schedule of tenders beforehand for all the balance works under JJM so that the project is completed by the end of June this year.

While assessing progress on infrastructure created for Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance (WQMS) across J&K, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized upon both the Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers to make the NABL Accredited Laboratories fully functional in their respective places so that the quality drinking water is provided to people. He exhorted upon the Chief Engineer Jammu to complete the process of establishing NABL laboratories in Jammu division at the earliest.