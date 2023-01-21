Shiv Sena will contest forthcoming elections in J&K: MP Sanjay Raut

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Shiv Sena Member Parliament, Sanjay Raut raised serious concern over the current scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that there was no difference between the present situation and what it was three decades ago.

Addressing media persons here today, the Member Parliament, flanked by Manish Sahni, J&K Shiv Sena President, observed that there was no normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. “The issues of general public are being ignored deliberately in absence of popular Government in the State,” he said.

Raut further said that his Shiv Sena will enter the election field to fulfill the aspirations of the people as a promise. The party would field its candidates in the entire State under the leadership of its Jammu and Kashmir unit president Manish Sahni,” he added.

Answering the question of alliance, Raut said that if any alliance is formed and Shiv Sena gets a respectable place, then the same can be considered, otherwise Shiv Sena will contest elections on its own strength by fielding grassroot leaders and will come true to the aspirations of the people. He said that Shiv Sena has always been ready to protect the rights and culture of the sons of the land.

Answering another question, the Member Parliament said that all the political parties in J&K have been inclined towards a particular community, but Shiv Sena is working for each and every community. Apart from Dogras, Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs, PoJK displaced will be given priority for the overall development of all, he said.

Raut also expressed surprise that even after seven decades, PoJK displaced are in a state of misery and no successive Government in J&K has shown any seriousness towards their upliftment.

While speaking on the prevailing unemployment in the state, Raut said that the Government is making tall claims of investment, which is nowhere visible on the ground. “Youth who have high hopes of Government jobs are falling prey to rigging and corruption in the recruitment process,” he said, adding that J&K, which was leading in the list of prosperous States, today has become a victim of poverty and topper in unemployment.

Among others who were present, included Meenakshi Chhibber, Vikas Bakshi, GI Singh, Balwant Singh, Raj Singh, Geeta Lakhotra, Binny Mahajan, Shashipal and Dimple.