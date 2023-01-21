Nirmal Bhardwaj gets Distinguished Alumnus Award from IIT Kharagpur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Son of the soil, Nirmal K Bhardwaj has been conferred with the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur.

Er Nirmal Kumar Bhardwaj is B Tech (Hons) Agri Engg, IIT Kharagpur 1981 Batch and Post Graduation in Management, IIM Ahmedabad, 1983 Batch.

He has made outstanding contribution through academic brilliance, global industry experience, vision, dedication and exceptional drive over last several decades in furtherance and strengthening the international stature of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur as one of the best Technology / Management and Life Sciences institutions in the world.

Er Bhardwaj has spearheaded and arranged INR 8.96 crores funding from NABARD and helped setup Section 8 company as NABARD -IIT KGP joint venture – Agri Business Incubation Foundation on the campus where he serves as Board Member.

He has trailblazing international professional career in top leadership positions with Tata Group India, Carrier Corporation USA and Churchgate Group India, Africa, UK and USA. He has also been a successful serial entrepreneur in diverse verticals including Agri and Food, Hospitality and Real estate, Edu Tech, Skill Building, Emerging Tech and Entrepreneurship.

He has been founding member of the PanIIT and represented IIT Kharagpur in the PanIIT Executive Council India . He has been Founding Vice President of IIT Kgp Alumni Foundation India and President TAA Bangalore.

He is an accomplished scientist, technology and management professional and has authored a book in the field of Agri and Food – A comprehensive approach to optimise the yield and quality of coffee, dedicated to migrant labourers and small farmers and presented several papers in international conferences, seminars and webinars .His achievements and contributions in the field of Technology, Corporate world and entrepreneurship have been impeccable and exceptional .He has researched, collated and disseminated series of modules for startups, skill building, Agric Commodity Reports and Emerging Agri Tech. He has been members of National and International Professional bodies. He is and has been on the Board of Governing councils of many universities and institutions of national and international stature, including Jammu University, NMIMS University, St Joseph College of Business Administration and T John Group of Institutions etc.