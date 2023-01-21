Bodhi asks party cadres to ensure BJP’s victory in upcoming elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi here today exhorted upon his party cadres to make every possible effort to woo people from all sections of the society and ensure BJP’s victory in coming elections in J&K.

He was speaking at a meeting during the week-long campaign in Jammu West Constituency to mobilize Party workers for upcoming Panchayat, Assembly and Parliamentary elections in J&K.

Bodhi was appointed as Constituency Incharge for Jammu West under BJP’s poll campaign.

On the occasion, Hardeep Singh Mankotia, Sat Sharma, Chander Mohan Gupta, former Mayor, Parbat Singh, Parmodh Kapahi, district president, Kuldeep Kandhari and others were also present.

Bodhi said that upcoming polls are the real test for the Party as clean sweep is the aim of BJP in these three political battles and to achieve the goal hard work and dedication are keys.

He urged the party workers at booth level and grass roots level to make common people aware about the policies and schemes of Central Government.

The DDC Chairman also constituted a Core Group Committee in West Constituency and two Mandal Samiti Committees of BJP Talab Tillo and Rehari Mandals. He also made some changes in Shakti Kendra Parmukhs and Booth Presidents of these Mandals.

He asked party workers to give missed call on 78200-78200 and also downloaded the Saral App.

He said that the campaign will continue for one week in which intensive canvassing will be carried out and more workers will be involved in mobilizing the party campaign in the area.