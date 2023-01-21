Maj Gen (Retd) Dr Magotra, Dr Madan, Dr Raina conferred lifetime achievement awards

1st J&K Medical Science Conclave

Jammu emerging as research, education hub: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: First J&K Medical Science Conclave under the aegis of International Medical Sciences Academy (J&K Chapter) was inaugurated today at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences & Hospital, Sidhra, Jammu by Davinder Singh Rana, Senior BJP leader which was attended by more than 500 delegates from all over the country. Rana while addressing the gathering said that Jammu is fast emerging as a center of excellence and hub for research and higher education.

“The day is not far when Jammu will leave an indelible mark in the field of education and research at the national level” Rana said while conferring lifetime achievement awards to three prominent doctors of the Temple City at the Medical Conclave, organized by the ASCOMS here.

He referred to the coming up of IIT, IIM and AIIMS in Jammu, saying these will be game changers, not only for meeting the expectations of the people but also in producing ace professionals and technocrats. The work on the AIIMS is going on a faster scale, raising the hopes for its completion very soon.

Lauding the role of the ASCOMS in dispensing medical education, Rana said that the pass outs are making their alma-mater and Jammu proud across the country and even the world over. He expressed happiness over the graduates from this institution making name and fame by dint of hard-work, dedication and missionary spirit.

He presented lifetime achievement awards for their contribution in medical science and serving humanity to Maj Gen (Retd) Dr M L Magotra, Dr Ravinder Madan and Dr R. K Raina in the presence of Dr. Gautam Mengi, Mr. Davinder Kumar Batra, Dr. Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal, ASCOMS & Hospital & Chairman International Medical Sciences Academy (J&K Chapter), Dr. Rajinder Singh, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr. K.S Mehta, Dr Anil Gupta, Dr. Ravinder Rattalpal, Dr. Sudhir Dhar and others.

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Dr. M.L. Magotra joined the Army Medical Corps in 1949 and served till 1984. During his tenure in the Army, he served as Medical Specialist (Physician), Advisor and Senior Advisor. He shifted to Pediatrics which was started in the Armed Forces in 1960 and was the first Head of the Department of Pediatrics of AFMC and Command Hospital, Pune. He joined Government Medical College, Jammu as Prof & Head, Department of Pediatrics. A teacher par excellence, he was also instrumental in starting MD and DCH (Pediatrics) in Government Medical College, Jammu.

Dr. Ravinder Madan was Professor and Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Govt. Medical College, Jammu in 1996. She was also a Member, J&K State Public Service Commission. Dr. Madan is a key Researcher and under her guidance and collaboration with premier Institutes like AIIMS, ICMR, IRRI Bangalore and CDRI, Lucknow various collaborative research projects were brought to the department. She was conferred Mahila Shiromani award in 1993 and Life Time Achievement Award by American Oncology Institute (AOI) in 2021.

Dr. Rajinder K Raina, began his career from Govt. Medical College and was transferred to Government Medical College, Jammu as Associate Professor in 1973. He rose to become Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics, Govt. Medical College, Jammu and later became its Principal in 1997. Dr. Raina is a key Researcher and under his guidance and collaboration with ICMR, Government Medical College, Jammu was made one of the first centre for Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring in 1993.

Earlier, Dr. Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal, ASCOMS & Hospital & Chairman International Medical Sciences Academy (J&K Chapter) spoke in detail about the medical conclave.

Dr. Ravinder K Gupta apprised the gathering that this Scientific Activity was organized to help the young Postgraduate Residents to showcase their scientific talent.

On the occasion, two Orations were delivered, Dr. Ritu Gupta Oration was delivered by Dr. Saleem-Ur-Reham, Director General, Family Welfare & President, J&K Medical Council and Director Health Services, Jammu on the topic “Save Life Jammu” and Dr. S.L.Verma Oration was delivered by Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Prof & HoD, Radiation Oncology, GMC, Jammu on the topic “Radiation Oncology- A Journey of Radium Therapy to Proton Therapy”.

During the Scientific Conference 287 scientific research papers and 189 posters were presented by the various Researchers in the field of Medicine. Among those who delivered Guest Lecture were Dr. Abdul Ghani, Professor, Orthopaedic, GMC, Jammu, Dr. S.K. Attri, Principal, GMC, Kathua, Dr, R.P. Kudyar, former Director Principal, ASCOMS & Hospital, Dr. M.R. Attri, Professor of Surgery, GMC, Srinagar, Dr. A.S.Bhatia, Principal, GMC, Rajouri, Dr. Vishal R Tandon, Professor of Pharmacology, GMC, Jammu and Dr. K.C. Sharma, Consultant from Udhampur.

A symposium on Post COVID scenario in which Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Wani, Prof & HoD, Medicine, GMC, Jammu, Dr. Sapna Puri, Prof & HoD, Obstt. & Gynae, ASCOMS & Hospital, Dr. Bhavna Koul, Professor of Pediatric Dentistry, IGGDC, Jammu, Dr. Rajesh K Gupta, Prof & HoD, Orthopedics, ASCOMS & Hospital, Dr. Sanjeev Digra, Professor of Pediatrics, SMGS Hospital, Jammu and Dr. Sanjay Bhasin, Professor of Surgery, GMC, Jammu participated in the symposium.

Dr. Manmeet Singh, Prof & HoD, Psychiatry, ASCOMS & Hospital, Sidhra, delivered vote of thanks.